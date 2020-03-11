COVID-19 in the Heartland: Fact or Fiction

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New COVID-19 cases have been popping up across the country and a recent confirmed case was in St. Louis. So, should you be worried about cases across the Heartland?
Is the Heartland at risk for a Covid-19 outbreak? Are our facilities prepared? And most importantly, have our local hospitals seen any cases?
First, we talked to Jane Wernsman, the director at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
“As of today, this morning, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports that a total of 46 tests have been conducted in the whole state. And out of those 46 only 1 has been positive," she said.
The one positive case that was reported is 100 miles north in St. Louis County.
At Saint Francis Health System, we talked to Dr. Tom Dimer to get a second opinion.
“We haven’t had any cases of COVID-19, which is the specific coronavirus. And so we haven’t event tested anyone that I’m aware of," he said.
At SoutheastHealth, we got a bit of a different answer when we talked to Carol Jordan, the infection preventionist. She said they have tested for the virus.
“We have had a person come in with flu-like symptoms; we deemed as a person of interest. We did submit testing to the state public health laboratory and it came back negative," she said.
So, it has been confirmed from three sources that there are no cases in southeast Missouri. Each of the medical facilities said they are doing what they can to keep you safe if someone has symptoms.
If you suspect you have COVID-19 or for more information, you can call the hotline at 877-435-8411.
