COVID-19 cases in Illinois up to 25
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced six more individuals tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: Associated Press)
By Amber Ruch | March 11, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 4:13 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced six more individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

IDPH released the following information regarding the new cases:

Chicago

  • Male in his 80s
  • Male in his 70s
  • Male in his 70s
  • Female in her 50s
  • Male in his 40s

Lake County

  • Male in his 50s

Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case.

According to IDPH, they will identify and contact people who are considered close contacts of these cases.

