COVID-19 cases in Illinois up to 25

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced six more individuals tested positive for COVID-19.
IDPH released the following information regarding the new cases:
Chicago
- Male in his 80s
- Male in his 70s
- Male in his 70s
- Female in her 50s
- Male in his 40s
Lake County
- Male in his 50s
Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case.
According to IDPH, they will identify and contact people who are considered close contacts of these cases.
