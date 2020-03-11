Carbondale implementing sexual harassment training for all city employees

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Sexual Harassment training is now mandatory for all Illinois employees.
Starting January 1, 2020 Governor Pritzker signed Senate Bill 75, which is part of the ethics act that was signed into effect on August 9, 2019.
If training is not completed, employers can face hefty fines which range from $500 to $5,000 depending on the number of employees.
The City of Carbondale is implementing this training to all employees.
New employee Analisa Parker found the training to be beneficial.
“It was explained to me if I wasn’t comfortable to report to a man of many instance of sexual harassment that I could report it to one of the females in the human resources office," she said.
Alicia Jackson, diversity and compliance officer. oversees this process for the city.
“We go over what Sexual harassment is, different examples of what it looks like, what can transpire if it happens and so on and so forth," Jackson said during the training process.
Longtime employees must also take part in the training.
“We do have employees that have been here for 20 plus years and so we have to go back and allow those individuals to train," Jackson said.
“They have been receptive, they ask questions and some people already know what sexual harassment consist of and they understand actions that will be taken if it occurs," she went on to say.
After Jackson finished the training, she said she realized the benefits that have come out of it.
“It is so easy to be friends with someone and know what’s allowed because you do not want to cross the line," she said.
Southern Illinois University has participated in this training the last three years. They require their employees to take the training before the school year begins in the fall. Kay Doan overlooks this process on campus.
“All schools under SIU partake in this process, and this includes student employees," she said.
In the 2019 calendar year, SIU had 100 percent completion. Upon hire they have 30 days to complete the training. Doan said they take the training very seriously.
