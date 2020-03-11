Body recovered in search for missing Obion County, Tenn. boaters

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The body of a missing boater was recovered from the Tennessee River.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, search crews found the body a John Doe around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, March 10 around Shiloh National Military Park.
The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Memphis for an autopsy and identification.
According to the Agency, the preliminary investigation indicated that a Stratos boat with 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys was last seen in a picture taken above the dam on Saturday, February 22 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
The three people and the 20-foot bass boat went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam.
The Agency said search efforts were concentrated on a 14-mile stretch of the Tennessee River for the missing boaters.
The three people were reported missing on Sunday, February 23, after the fishermen didn’t return from an Obion County club bass tournament.
