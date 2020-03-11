Arkansas governor confirms state’s 1st presumptive positive case of coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - The governor of Arkansas has confirmed the state’s first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.
Speaking at a news conference in Little Rock Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the individual likely acquired COVID-19 through travel to another state.
Hutchinson said the person is considered presumptive positive based on test results from the state’s laboratory, and they are still awaiting CDC confirmation.
The person is in isolation now in the Pine Bluff area, and Hutchinson said there is no risk to the public.
There are now more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.