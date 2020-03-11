A-State planning to announce timeline on possible transition to all-online instruction

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University is planning to announce a timeline Wednesday for the possible transition to all-online instruction due to the coronavirus.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said that A-State faculty, staff, and administration have worked over the past few weeks on plans to respond to the health crisis.
Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order declaring a public health emergency but asked all state agencies to continue to operate as normal for now.
Damphousse said with the virus is not at A-State today, it is time to enter a new phase of the school’s operational plan.
He reminded the instructional staff of the importance of preparing for alternate methods of continuing the semester.
Damphousse said he and the Provost will meet with members of the faculty leadership teams and deans Wednesday and ask for recommendations for the next steps on continuing instruction at the school.
If it becomes necessary for classes to shift from face-to-face to online, Damphousse said the campus does not plan to close.
Meaning residence halls, computer labs, the library, student health center and counseling center, and the cafeteria will continue to operate as normal.
