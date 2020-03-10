What to know about interest rates

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’ve thought about buying or refinancing your home mortgage, loan experts say the time couldn’t be better.
Loan officer Jeff Hussey said they are swamped with calls.
“I’ve never seen anything like this happen so quickly,” he said.
He knows the reason why.
“The Coronavirus scare is affected the bond market and affected the stock market quite a bit which is ultimately going to impact the interest rates,” Hussey said.
It’s a good time to lower your house payment, your interest rate, shorten your loan term and even buy a house.
“In this case we’re seeing them routinely in the low three’s and even in the twos on all of fixed rates right now," he said.
Hussey gave an example of how much money you could save.
“Someone who is looking at possibly purchasing a home a few months ago that may have been just out of their budget perhaps like a 14-hundred-dollar a month payment now all of a sudden they look at 12-hundred-dollar payment,” Hussey said.
Caroline Thompson bought her home just two years ago.
She said the low interest rates right now makes her want to start looking again.
“I love the house that I’m in at the moment, but I’m always interested in what’s there and what’s new,” Thompson said.
She said she surprised to see the big jump.
“The prices are so much better now than they have been in recent times,” Hussey said.
Hussey said it’s good idea to hop on the opportunity right now.
“Lock that low interest rate now before it will possibly move the other direction,” he said.
Representatives at Realty Executives in Cape Girardeau say it’s also a good time to list your home because there is a major need in the southeast region.
