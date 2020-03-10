UIC faces NKU in Horizon finals

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dantez Walton, Jalen Tate, Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon have combined to account for 75 percent of the team's scoring this year and 81 percent of all Norse points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TARKUS: Tarkus Ferguson has connected on 32.6 percent of the 187 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over the last three games. He's also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.