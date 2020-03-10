Southeast University develops web page on coronavirus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has developed a web page dedicated to informing students, staff and faculty about the new coronavirus.
The university said the new page will refresh automatically with information from the U.S. Department of State or U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All campus advisories about the coronavirus will be on the web page. It also has information on traveling restrictions and recommendations. It includes links to national, international and state agencies, as well as on-campus resources.
