Sikeston man arrested in Cape Girardeau on 2 warrants

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston man was arrested on two warrants after police say he ran from a loss prevention agent.
Jimmy Leon Garrett, 32, was wanted on warrants for failure to register as a sex offender through the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and a warrant for a probation and parole violation. The first warrant had a $25,000 bond and the second didn’t have a bond.
According to Cape Girardeau police, they received a report of a suspect fleeing a loss prevention agent in the area of Siemers and Bloomfield in Cape Girardeau around 11:58 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10.
An officer was patrolling in the area and found the suspect in a residential area on Bloomfield. The suspect was identified as Jimmy Garrett.
Police say they discovered he had two active warrants.
He is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail on the above warrants. Police say he is also being held awaiting a filing of an additional warrant.
