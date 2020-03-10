Perry County community invited to join #D23KindnessCampaign

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County community is invited to spread a little kindness.
Perry County School District 32 students will take part in the #D32KindnessCampaign starting March 30.
The campaign runs through April 19 with every day featuring a kindness challenge.
School officials said the project started with Superintendent Andy Comstock’s Council on Positive Culture.
The group has been meeting since 2019 to help the create a more welcoming and inclusive culture on campus, school officials said. It includes staff, parents and community members.
In the spirit of kindness, during the campaign older students will greet younger students in the morning as well as read to them.
Activities for the week include creating kindness posters that will go on school buses, creating positive playlists for cafeterias and decorate hallways and bulletin boards with kindness massages.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.