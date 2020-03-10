Paducah woman accused of taking bracelet from retirement home resident

Stephanie Owens is accused of taking a gold and diamond bracelet from a retirement home resident. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch | March 9, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 7:48 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection to an investigation regarding stolen property from a retirement home.

Stephanie A. Owen, 52, of Paducah, was charged with one count of receiving stolen property over $500.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, was contacted by a resident at an area retirement home in reference to a theft. The victim stated that on or about February 7, a gold bracelet with diamonds went missing from her home at the facility.

She said the room was locked at all times, and the value of the bracelet was about $2,000.

On February 24, detectives started an investigation into anyone with key-controlled access to the room.

On February 25, they said they were notified that the bracelet had been returned to the victim by Stephanie Owen.

Owen was a housekeeper at the facility and had a key to the victim’s room.

During an interview with Owen, detectives say she gave a story that wasn’t plausible to a reasonable person. They said follow-up investigations were conducted and parts of Owen’s story of the events turned out to be false.

Owens was arrested on March 5 without incident.

