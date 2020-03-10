Paducah woman accused of taking bracelet from retirement home resident

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection to an investigation regarding stolen property from a retirement home.
Stephanie A. Owen, 52, of Paducah, was charged with one count of receiving stolen property over $500.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, was contacted by a resident at an area retirement home in reference to a theft. The victim stated that on or about February 7, a gold bracelet with diamonds went missing from her home at the facility.
She said the room was locked at all times, and the value of the bracelet was about $2,000.
On February 24, detectives started an investigation into anyone with key-controlled access to the room.
On February 25, they said they were notified that the bracelet had been returned to the victim by Stephanie Owen.
Owen was a housekeeper at the facility and had a key to the victim’s room.
During an interview with Owen, detectives say she gave a story that wasn’t plausible to a reasonable person. They said follow-up investigations were conducted and parts of Owen’s story of the events turned out to be false.
Owens was arrested on March 5 without incident.
