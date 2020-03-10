More than 50 firefighters respond as fire burns 10 acres of wooded area in southeast Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire officials were called to a brush fire on Elm Street in Haywood City on Sunday, March 8 at 3:45 p.m.
Scott County Rural Fire Protection District officials said the fire was in a heavily wooded area with an small pile amount of tires involved.
Winds blowing at 11 miles-per-hour caused the fire to spread quickly.
Officials from Sikeston, Oran and NBC Fire Districts were called for assistance.
Fire officials said, because the flames were spreading quickly they moved some of their equipment to the north side to protect other areas.
At this time fire crews from Miner, Morehouse, Delta, Gordonville and Charleston were called for assistance.
According to fire officials, Scott City was staged at NBC’s station in Benton to cover the station for Scott County.
More than 50 firefighters were at the from the southeast region.
About 100 vehicles and 10 acres of heavily wooded area were affected.
Officials also said 20 buildings were in danger during the fire but none were damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Sightseers caused traffic problems for the tankers to move in and out of the scene. Officials said the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted with crowd control and shutting the roads down.
Both South Scott and Stoddard County Emergency Management Services aided in evaluating firefighters. Stoddard County emergency officials brought a rehab bus to help with evaluations.
