More rain possible for parts of the Heartland tomorrow, storms Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through the area bringing an end to the shower activity, but the clouds still hung around for most of the day. We will partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening but will remain dry. Temperatures will remain cool this evening, mainly in the upper 40s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s far north to lower 40s south.
Wednesday we will see another disturbance move our way early in the day. This will bring a chance of showers to mainly the southern half of the Heartland. We will see drier conditions by the afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 60s.
We are still expected a few storms to enter the area on Thursday. With surface temperatures reaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, there could be a strong to severe storm across the area.
