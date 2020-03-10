More rain possible for parts of the Heartland tomorrow, storms Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through the area bringing an end to the shower activity, but the clouds still hung around for most of the day. We will partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening but will remain dry. Temperatures will remain cool this evening, mainly in the upper 40s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s far north to lower 40s south.