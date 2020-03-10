Mainly dry today, but more showers and storms expected this week

The last few showers will push out of the Heartland this morning, and leave behind cooler temperatures and a lot of clouds. Temperatures will drop through the middle of the morning hours, and hold steady or slowly rise through the afternoon. The areas that see the best rebound will be our far western counties, where some sunshine is expected through the second half of the day. Most of us will hold in the lower to mid 50s under the clouds this afternoon, with sunnier areas topping out in the upper 50s. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 30s to lower and mid 40s. We are watching Thursday afternoon/evening for the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong to severe.