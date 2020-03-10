Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KANSAS BUDGET-TOP LAWMAKERS' OFFICES
Plan would boost funding for top Kansas lawmakers' offices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The offices of Kansas legislative leaders would see an 11% increase in their funding under a proposal that has cleared committee. Almost all of the new dollars would go to top Republicans. The House Appropriations Committee added the money Monday before approving the Republican-controlled Legislature's proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins in July. The biggest increases of nearly 58% would go to the offices with the smallest budgets. They are the Senate vice president and the House speaker pro tem. The proposal goes next to the House. Top Democrats strongly criticized the proposal and said such spending is not a priority.
FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT
Suspect in college football player's death ruled competent
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting of a football player and the wounding of New York Giants cornerback Corey Ballentine in Kansas will go on trial July 13 after being found competent to stand trial. A judge on Monday ruled Francisco Mendez competent for trial after a court-appointed psychiatrist changed his initial finding. Psychiatrist David Blakely reversed his finding that Mendez was incompetent for trial after listening to jail recordings and videos of Mendez talking about the case to others. Mendez is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the April 2019 death of Washburn University player Dwane Simmons and the wounding of Ballentine.
STEPMOTHER THEFT-SENTENCE
Wichita woman sentenced for stealing from ailing stepmother
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 53-year-old Wichita woman has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for stealing $54,000 from her grandmother, who was in a nursing home. Shelby Frias was found guilty in January of mistreatment of an elder person. Prosecutors say she took the money from her 72-year-old stepmother's account. The older woman was in a nursing home with dementia and died about five months after the theft was discovered. Frias was sentenced Friday and ordered to pay restitution. She testified at her trial that her stepmother wanted her to keep the money safe. But evidence showed Frias spent the money on shopping, trips and rental cars.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
University of Kansas Hospital has patient with coronavirus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman admitted to the University of Kansas Hospital with the coronavirus is the Johnson County woman who state officials previously identified as having the first case in Kansas. Hospital and state officials said Monday the woman is under 50 and is being monitored in a specially equipped area designed to prevent the spread of the virus. They said she's doing well. Kansas Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman says the woman's family members are under voluntary quarantine and he doesn't expect to see any further consequences from her illness.
AP-US-XGR-EXPANDING-MEDICAID-GOP-LEADER'S-SWITCH
Kansas GOP leader's Medicaid expansion move roils Statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Senate leader is drawing criticism from some fellow Republicans for working with the state's Democratic governor to win support of a Medicaid expansion plan. Just last year, Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning was blocking a different Medicaid expansion plan. His shift shows how efforts to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act can get bipartisan support even in the last red states to consider them. Denning also faces a tough reelection bid in his suburban Kansas City district. It's among many suburban areas where President Donald Trump has lost support, scrambling local political calculations.
LAWRENCE POLICE HEADQUARTERS
Construction on Lawrence police headquarters hits midpoint
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Officials say construction of a new $19.5 million police headquarters in Lawrence is now halfway complete. The Lawrence Journal-World reporte that officials celebrated the halfway mark Friday as the final piece of the structure’s steel framing was placed. City staff, police and city signed the steel beam, and topped it with American flag and a small evergreen tree, intended to bring good fortune, during Friday’s ceremony. The new headquarters is expected to house about 90% of sworn police staff and include spaces for investigations, administration and the crime lab.
SPRING FORWARD
Daylight-saving time to see clocks set 1-hour ahead
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It's time to spring forward again, as the country makes the switch to daylight saving time. Like those in almost all other states, residents in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri will trade an hour of sleep starting Sunday morning for an extra hour of sunlight in the evening. The government expanded daylight saving time in 2007 in an effort to save energy. It now begins on the second Sunday in March and continues until the first Sunday in November. The official change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, local time, although people often change their clocks before going to bed Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends Nov. 1.
INMATE ESCAPES
Kansas inmate who escaped from prison has been captured
LARNED, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas inmate who escaped from a state prison has been captured. The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release that 52-year-old Ronald Smith was apprehended at 7:25 p.m. Sunday. No details were provided. He had been reported missing earlier in the day from the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility after he failed to show up to his work assignment. Smith is serving a sentence for 2018 Reno County convictions for drug possession, theft, burglary and fleeing.