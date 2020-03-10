Ky. man accused of shooting at people who were moving out of an apartment

WINGO, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting at people who were moving out of an apartment they had been renting.
Trevor W. Green, 23, of Wingo, was charged with wanton endangerment - first.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to South St. Paul Street in Wingo on March 9 for a report of an unwanted subject.
When he arrived on scene, the deputy talked to people who were trying to move their property out of an apartment they had been renting.
During the initial investigation, deputies say it was determined Green shot at one of the people while they were inside the house.
Green was found at the home and during questioning, they say he told them he shot in the vicinity of the person because he was trying to stop them from arguing any further.
Green’s bullet hit a TV in the room.
He was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
