KSP looking for non-compliant sex offender out of Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is wanted for being a non-compliant sex offender.
According to Kentucky State Police, Allen J. Franklin, 42, of Paducah, had the last known address in Paducah, which they say does not exist. He also failed to verify his address since December 2019.
Franklin has an active warrant for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Franklin is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
