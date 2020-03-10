IDPH announces first COVID-19 cases outside Chicago, Cook County

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The first cases of COVID-19 outside of Chicago and Cook County were found.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, Kane County Health Department and the McHenry County Department of Health announced the first positive cases on Tuesday, March 10.
The cases include a Kane County woman in her 60s and a McHenry County teen, neither of whom had a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known case of COVID-19.
Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.
“As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The State of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak.”
Currently, there are 19 people in Illinois who have tested positive for COVID-19. At least one case acquired the virus in the community, but probably more.
In addition to the cases in Kane and McHenry Counties, new cases include individuals in:
Cook County
- Male in his 70s
- Female in her 60s
- Female in her 40s
- Male in his 40s
Chicago
- Male in his 40s
- Male in his 40s
Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case.
According to IDPH, the most recent cases are in isolation and doing well.
