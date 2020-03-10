Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A Missouri judge has overturned the 1997 burglary and assault convictions of a man whose case has been championed by WNBA star Maya Moore. Jonathon Irons is a family friend of Moore and she has helped draw attention to his attorneys' efforts to get the case another look. A judge agreed there is enough evidence to prove he was wrongfully convicted in the non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area. He could be released in a month unless prosecutors decide to retry him. Moore says Irons was “over the moon” when she and others told him the good news.