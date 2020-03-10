Heartland student gives back by collecting weathered flags for disposal

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Meridian Junior High School student is collecting worn, torn and weathered flags from the community for disposal.
Kalynn Crain is an 8th grade student there at the school and wants to let everyone know she will make sure those unserviceable flags will be properly taken care of.
We caught up with her on Monday where school officials gave her a weathered flag of their own that was recently replaced.
Crain is in her school’s Beta Club and wanted to volunteer her time to help out the community and show her patriotism and support for her community.
"If I show respect then maybe other people will follow my footsteps and our country will be better and a safer place."
Crain will collect American or state flags from anyone and drop them off at the disposal box located inside the Pulaski County Courthouse.
The American Legion takes the disposed flags from there and discards them in a special unserviceable flag ceremony.
