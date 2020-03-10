Heartland business, facilities, events implementing restrictions due to coronavirus concerns

In an abundance of caution, Baptist Health activated infection control protocols at each hospital until further notice to protect patients, as well as the staff and community. Maternity and NICU: Only parents and grandparents will be allowed to visit the NICU. On the Mother-Baby and Labor and Delivery units, parents, grandparents and siblings without a fever or runny nose will be allowed to visit. Please keep the number of visitors to two at a time. All other adult units (non-maternity): Patients in Intensive Care Units, Telemetry and Medical/Surgical patients, and anyone having outpatient surgery or other procedures, will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family. Clergy: We respectfully welcome clergy for Palliative Care, Emergent and Hospice Care patient family support, along with immediate family members only. When visiting, remember to wash your hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms. Those with fever, runny nose, body aches or respiratory symptoms should not visit.