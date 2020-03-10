Heartland business, facilities, events implementing restrictions due to coronavirus concerns

(KFVS) - Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus has some businesses and facilities in the Heartland restricting access to visitors, vendors and volunteers until further notice.
The restrictions are in accordance with the recommendations from state health departments. Most of the recommendations are for visitors under the age of 18, but calling the location before a visit is advised for complete details.
The following is a list of businesses and facilities implementing the restrictions:
Butler County
The Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center announced everyone who enters the campus will be pre-screened. They said this may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments. The screening consists of three questions: Do you have a fever or worsening cough or flu-like symptoms? Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the last 14 days? Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have the coronavirus disease? They encourage all patients experiencing flu-like symptoms to “stay home and phone” before coming in. Call 573-686-4191 or 888-557-8268 and push option 2. The Medical Center said, to date, they have not encountered anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. They are following CDC guidelines for intake precautions.
Cape Girardeau County
Jackson County
McCracken County
In an abundance of caution, Baptist Health activated infection control protocols at each hospital until further notice to protect patients, as well as the staff and community. Maternity and NICU: Only parents and grandparents will be allowed to visit the NICU. On the Mother-Baby and Labor and Delivery units, parents, grandparents and siblings without a fever or runny nose will be allowed to visit. Please keep the number of visitors to two at a time. All other adult units (non-maternity): Patients in Intensive Care Units, Telemetry and Medical/Surgical patients, and anyone having outpatient surgery or other procedures, will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family. Clergy: We respectfully welcome clergy for Palliative Care, Emergent and Hospice Care patient family support, along with immediate family members only. When visiting, remember to wash your hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms. Those with fever, runny nose, body aches or respiratory symptoms should not visit.
The City of Paducah canceled its Easter Eggstravaganza due to COVID-19 concerns. It was scheduled for March 30 in Bob Noble Park. The City of Paducah Parks and Recreation Department made the decision with an abundance of caution, noting that the annual event typically attracts a crowd of more than 1,000 participants and adults. The Department said it will be offering the 15,000 candy-filled eggs in a free distribution to schools, churches and non-profit community organizations for use at their smaller events. Starting on Tuesday, March 10, the organizations can call the Parks and Recreation Office at 270-444-8508 to reserve eggs on a first call, first served basis. Eggs can be reserved in batches of 250, up to a maximum of 1,000 per organization. After reservations are completed, the Department staff will arrange the day and time for organizations to pick up their reserved bags of eggs.
