Fourth Chicago convention canceled due to coronavirus worry

CHICAGO (AP) - Fears of coronavirus transmission has prompted the cancellation of another event planned this month for Chicago’s McCormick Place convention center.
The American College of Cardiology on Monday cancelled its annual World Congress of Cardiology, which was expected to attract 18,000 people March 28 through March 30. The organization said the decision followed updates and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention and the World Health Organization.
Last week the International Housewares Association among other groups scrapped events scheduled for Chicago, causing the loss of about 100,000 visitors to the city.
