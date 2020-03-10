First flag retirement ceremony planned at Mo. National Veterans Memorial

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Mo. will hold a flag retirement ceremony on Tuesday, May 19.
The public is invited to attend, and bring any tattered flags that need to be disposed.
It is the first time the Veterans Memorial has hosted a flag retirement ceremony.
The Honor Guard, local scouts, American Legion from Perryville and Ste. Genevieve, and Ford and Young Funeral Home will each be involved in the ceremony.
It’s scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
