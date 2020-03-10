First Alert: Cloudy start with showers to come

(KFVS) - Today will start off with cloudy skies.
Those clouds will part later in the morning.
Temperatures will range from the lower 50s in the northeast to lower 60s in the southwest.
Another system will approach the area this evening into Wednesday morning. This will produce a few showers across the area.
A stronger system will approach the area on Thursday. Right now, scattered thunderstorms look possible.
A few of the storms could become strong. We will keep you up to date.
