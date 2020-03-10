Endangered Person Advisory issued for 13-year-old Doniphan, Mo. girl

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for a 13-year-old girl from Doniphan.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Hannah N. Hamor, 13, was left in the care of Dawn Jessup while her father was out of state. They said her father has not be in contact with her for about five days, and Jessup blocked the girl’s father from contact with her.
Officers say the girl has not been in school since March 5.
The girl’s father told investigators that Jessup has family in North Carolina, Iowa and Washington state.
Hannah Hamor was described as 5-feet, 1-inch tall and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Dawn M. Jessup, 35, was described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and a fair complexion.
A vehicle was described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, unknown year. A registration or license number is not known either.
Anyone with any information is asked to immediately call 911 or the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office at 573-996-2129 or 573-996-5555.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.