Crew ‘very fortunate’ after semi slams into rescue truck

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of a fire department are counting their blessings after a semi-truck slammed into the back of their rescue truck.
The collision happened around 7 p.m. Monday near the 24-mile marker on Interstate 55 as the Marion Fire Department cleared a previous crash.
Four officers were in the rescue truck when the 18-wheeler plowed into them, according to a social media post by Chief Woody Wheeless.
The crewmembers and the truck driver were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
As of 3 a.m., Wheeless said three of the officers had been treated and released. One remained at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis for further tests.
“We were very fortunate that my guys sustained minor injuries,” Wheeless said.
He also thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
“Thank you for checking on us and praying for us,” he said. “Please, continue to pray for all involved that they may have a speedy recovery.”
