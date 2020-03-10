Carbondale coronavirus testing lab open

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The coronavirus testing lab is open and testing samples daily.
According to Chris Wills with the State of Illinois, the lab receives three to five specimens a day. They come from throughout southern Illinois.
He said the state’s three public health labs in Carbondale, Springfield and Chicago have tested about 620 specimens.
They have supplies to test about 2,000.
Wills said they have provide results within 24 hours of receiving them.
The facility is pretty restricted because it needs to be done in a room with a negative air pressure.
