Ballard County, Ky. woman facing felony gun charges

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing felony gun charges.
Courtney R. Ferguson, 28, of Bandana, was charged with one count of fraudulent transaction.
On March 3, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office of a possible illegal purchase of a firearm at a McCracken County business.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, on February 21, deputies with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Lance Dakin, 31, of Kevil.
During the course of the traffic stop, deputies say a gun was found found, along with marijuana.
Dakin is a convicted felon and is unable to possess guns.
Deputies say they also found evidence that the handgun was bought the day before for Dakin by Courtney Ferguson.
Ballard County deputies conducted a follow-up investigation that showed Dakin was with Ferguson when the handgun was bought.
McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms continued the investigation.
They got an arrest warrant for Ferguson and she was arrested on March 6 at the Ballard County Courthouse.
According to detectives, Ferguson confessed to intentionally buying a handgun and giving it to Dakin, whom she knew was a felon and was not supposed to have a gun.
