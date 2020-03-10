AQS QuiltWeek proceeding with spring show

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek remains on schedule for April 22-25.
According to the City of Paducah, they have been in communication with the show organizers.
At this time, they say AQS is proceeding as planned to hold the show.
Show organizers and Convention Center management are taking precautions and will be providing hand sanitizer.
“The safety of our guests and staff at the show remains our highest priority and we are working with our partners at the show sites to ensure a safe environment for our community to convene,” said Bonnie Browning, the AQS’ Society Executive Show director, in a release.
