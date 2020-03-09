What you need to know before the Missouri primaries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When you show up to your polling place you need to show just one form of identification.
- Missouri drivers license
- College or university student ID
- Voter registration card
- Utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government check
If you don’t have a form of identification and are a registered voter there are two ways you can make your vote count. You can cast a provisional ballot.
- You need to come back to your polling place with a form of identification.
- If your signature matches the signature in the voter registry, your vote will count.
Tuesday’s election is only for the presidential primary. Voters will cast a ballot of one party: Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green or Constitution.
To find where you can cast your vote, visit the Missouri Secretary of State website for your location.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.