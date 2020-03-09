Southern Ill. committee working hard to make sure residents are counted in 2020 census

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - There is a growing effort in southern Illinois to make sure everyone is counted in the 2020 census.
Officials say only 57 percent of the state of Illinois participated in 2010 and as a result, millions of dollars were lost.
Shawnee Rhine works for southern seven health department in Illinois.
“I don’t remember there being a whole lot of education about the census and why it’s important,” Rhine said.
She said they are stepping up big time for the 2020 census.
“Twelve million people were under counted in the last census,” Rhine said.
U.S. census Bureau Specialist Rebecca Robinson said the southern seven counties are considered hard to count areas.
More people means more federal money and according to data, places like Union County lost a whopping $2.2 million in the last census.
“The data used today used to fund the rural areas is based on 10 years ago census count," Robinson said.
County officials formed a committee to help spread the word. One committee member Miguel Sarmiento said this time he wants to make sure the Hispanic population is represented.
“Historically the Hispanic people are hard to count,” he said.
Sarmiento said it starts with breaking the myth they believe.
“They are afraid to share their personal information with the census authorities they think this information can be shared with another organization especially ice,” Sarmiento said.
Anna principal Mark Laster wants to make sure the school doesn’t lose anymore government funding.
“We were only able to this year to offer after school tutoring services to approximately 60 kids and we only able to do that for about 17 weeks a lot of other years we may 150 kids...” Laster said.
And for people like Anna City Administrator DorI Bigler, she just want to make sure people don’t forget census time is here.
“We’re going to do bumper stickers for all of the city of Anna vehicles, all school buses and the Union County vehicles,” she said.
Be sure to expect a census letter in the mail March 12-20 with instructions on how to respond online to the 2020 census.
