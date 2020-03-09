Showers and possible thunderstorms move back into the Heartland tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing showers moving back into the area this afternoon and these will spread across the entire area during the evening hours. There could be a rumble of thunder with this rain as well. Winds have been quite gusty this afternoon and this will continue through the evening hours. A cold front will move into the area late tonight and a few storms will develop along this front. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear that high however, gusty winds and small hail could accompany the stronger storms. Temperatures will cool down behind the front with lows by morning in the lower 40s north to the lower 50s southeast.