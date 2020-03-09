Showers and possible thunderstorms move back into the Heartland tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing showers moving back into the area this afternoon and these will spread across the entire area during the evening hours. There could be a rumble of thunder with this rain as well. Winds have been quite gusty this afternoon and this will continue through the evening hours. A cold front will move into the area late tonight and a few storms will develop along this front. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear that high however, gusty winds and small hail could accompany the stronger storms. Temperatures will cool down behind the front with lows by morning in the lower 40s north to the lower 50s southeast.
Tuesday will start off cloudy with skies becoming partly cloudy late. Highs will range from the lower 50s northeast to lower 60s southwest. Another system will approach the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. This will produce a few showers across the area.
A stronger system will approach the area on Thursday. Right now, scattered thunderstorms look possible. A few of the storms could become strong. We will keep you up to date.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.