SEMO Basketball coaching search is underway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO men’s basketball coaching search is underway to replace Rick Ray who was relieved of his duties on Tuesday March 3rd.
SEMO Director of Athletics Brady Barke says he would like to have a new coach in place by the end of March.
Ray was the 21st head coach in the history of the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program.
He had a record of 51-104 and 27-59 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
