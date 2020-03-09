Recycling hours in Jackson, Mo. expand for Spring, Summer

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The hours of recycling will be expanded for the Spring and Summer Seasons in Jackson, Missouri.
Rodney Bollinger, Director of Administrative Services said on March 9, city officials announced that expanded hours begin on Saturday, April 4.
The Jackson Recycling Center will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
City officials said the expanded hours of operation will last through Saturday, Oct. 31.
The center is located at 508 Sawyer Lane.
The following items are accepted:
- Cardboard
- Newspaper
- Magazines
- Office Paper
- Junk Mail
- Clear, green and brown glasses
- Number one and number two plastics
- Aluminum
- Tin and steel cans
- Electronic waste
- Large appliances
- Scrap steel
City officials said for more information, contact the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or visit the city’s website here.
