Rain and thunderstorm chances return today

Scattered showers will push eastward into the Heartland, especially through the second half of the day. There could be a few morning showers, but the bulk of the precipitation will be through the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. Scattered thunderstorms are possible too this afternoon and overnight. Winds will pick up through the day again today, with gusts over 30mph possible. Highs today will still be mild, even with the clouds and rain, highs will top out in the lower to mid 60s. Rain moves out early Tuesday morning, with a mainly dry day expected. Highs will be a touch cooler than today, but still very seasonable for this time of year. On and off rain and thunderstorm chances expected through much of the week into next weekend.