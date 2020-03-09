Ill. voters offered free rides to polls for the primary election

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Across Illinois, people will cast their votes during the primary election on Tuesday, March 17.
Rides Mass Transit District (RMTD) official Ana DeUnamuno said the company will be providing free transportation to the polls.
This is available to anyone within the RMTD service area.
DeUnamuno said people can ride to the polls on regular existing routes in their county on Election Day at no cost.
Those inside the RMTD service area requesting transportation may call 844-220-1243 to schedule their transportation.
To learn more, visit ridesmtd.com.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.