Human remains found in rural Mississippi County

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Human skeletal remains were found in rural Mississippi County on Monday.
According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call about possible human skeletal remains being found off South County Road 243.
Once deputies arrived, they were confirmed to be the remains of a human. No other details were released.
The remains were located in a field just off South County Road 243 approximately 2.5 miles south of Highway 14.
The remains are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification.
