First Alert: Rain back in the forecast

(KFVS) - Rain is back in the forecast.
Your Monday morning commute will be cloudy and windy but mainly dry.
By mid-day light to moderate rain will push in from the west. Much of the Heartland will be affected by late afternoon and evening.
Monday night the precipitation looks to transition to showers and maybe a few thundershowers.
Forecast totals look to be roughly in the half inch to one inch range.
We’ll get a break on Tuesday, before another wet system brings rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. This looks to present more of a heavy downpour threat than a severe storm threat.
The trend is looking drier for Thursday and Friday. A stronger system coming up out of the southwest Friday night into Saturday has been showing up consistently….so we have some wet weather to start this weekend.
The overall temperature trend for this week is looking relatively mild, with a bit of a cooling trend for Friday and Saturday.
