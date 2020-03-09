Elementary students roll out red carpet for winning SEMO Women’s Basketball team

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jefferson Elementary students in Cape Girardeau, Missouri rolled out the red carpet to celebrate the SEMO Women’s Basketball team on Monday morning, March 9.
The Redhawks clinched a bid to the NCAA Tournament after defeating UT Martin 67 to 47 on Saturday in the OVC Tournament Championship game in Evansville, Indiana.
The elementary students wanted to celebrate the winning team in a big way.
They rolled out a red carpet for the team to enter the school before school started for the day.
The Redhawks entered the school with smiles and their trophy.
The students also treated the women’s team to a homemade breakfast, cards for the players and performed a dance and cheer.
