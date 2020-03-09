Deputies rescue deer stuck in metal fence

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Talk about getting stuck between ‘rock and a hard place.’ A deer in Graves County, Kentucky was in need of assistance after it got stuck in between a metal railing in a metal fence on Saturday, March 7.
The buck, exhausted and likely hungry and thirsty, was spotted wedged in the fence on Central Rd. near the West Slaughter Rd. intersection.
Graves County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area northwest of Sedalia, Ky. to free the animal.
When they arrived, one of the deputies used a jack from their patrol car to get the buck free from the fence.
Deputies said they placed a towel over the head and eyes of the deer to keep him calm during the process.
After the buck was freed, he laid down for about five minutes before walking off into a nearby wooded area.
Deputies said the deer appeared to be healthy, but worn-out from the ordeal.
It’s believed the deer had been stuck in the fence for several hours and possibly overnight Friday.
In a Facebook post, Sheriff Jon Hayden thanked Sgt. Dale Mason and Deputy Jamie Clark for “showing a little compassion and freeing the animal.”
