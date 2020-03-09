Bob Dylan tour rolling into Arkansas

Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue tour will roll into Arkansas later this year. (Source: Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT - Updated March 9 at 7:35 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue tour will roll into Arkansas later this year.

Mr. Tambourine Man will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Opening for him will be Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, plus the Hot Club of Cowtown.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. They range in price from $49.50 to $89.50, plus applicable service charges, according to a Monday news release from Simmons Bank Arena.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bobdylan.com

