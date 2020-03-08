Sunday shooting in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston DPS is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Greer in Sikeston, on Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.
Officers were called there due to a male with a shot wound to the abdomen.
The victim, a 44 year old Sikeston man, has been transported by EMS a local hospital for treatment.
Police spoke with the victim and several witnesses on scene.
Police are asking for anyone with more information to contact our department at 573-471-4711 or our Crime stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500.
All tips can remain anonymous.
