St. Francis Healthcare Foundation holds 5th annual gala

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2020 St. Francis Foundation's 5th Annual Friends Gala event kicked off at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
More than 500 people came out to support the event which featured live entertainment from Platinum Rock Legends, dancing, dinner, live auctions and other fun activities.
All proceeds from the Gala directly benefit Saint Francis Healthcare System’s CancerCare and CardiacCare patient funds.
"Those are expensive services and those folks need help to heal," Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation of Marketing Vice-President Jimmy Wilferth said.
The CancerCare fund helps cancer patients in financial need with essential services and supplies they cannot afford such as nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation, lodging and more.
“The CancerCare fund helps with a lot of medications, infusions,” Wilferth said. “When a patient is going home, the things they need to go home with. We have these hope bags that we send every cancer and cardiac patient home with a hope bag. In that is a blood pressure monitor, electric scale and the things they’re going to need at home in order to continue to heal.”
The CardiacCare fund assists Heart Hospital patients with cardiac rehabilitation, other necessary services and equipment they otherwise could not afford.
“We also have a lot of therapy that we do; especially cardiac rehab therapy," Wilferth said. “Most insurances will pay for 10, maybe 15 or 18 rehab treatments, but, we find when patients need more and they don’t have the funds to cover that, they just quit coming. And if you quit coming to therapy, quit coming to rehab, then you’re more likely to have another cardiac event.”
Wilferth said it's important to help out those that are in need for cancer and cardiac services.
"When you talk face-to-face with a patient who has received life-changing benefits, you see it in their eyes and you feel it in their voice, all that does is give us the passion and the energy to continue to do more and more of it," Wilferth said.
Wilferth said help with financial burden could mean the difference between life and death.
"You've got your life in the balance," Wilferth said. "If dollars and and cents aren't there, then you're fearing that as well," Wilferth said. "That's what the foundation is all about. We want to take that problem off the plate and let's just focus on you getting better. Let's focus on getting you home, with those that love you and with those that you love."
The goal for this year’s gala is to raise $250,000. This would bring the total of more than 1 million dollars over the last five year gala events.
