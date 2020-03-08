Missouri Veterans Home restricting access to visitors, vendors, and volunteers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau be restricting access to visitors, vendors, and volunteers until further notice, due to the coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, the home stated this restriction is an effort to prevent the virus from entering the home.
The staff will assist those who want to see their loved ones using FaceTime or with other video methods.
The situation will be monitored daily and any changes will be communicated promptly to all concerned parties.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.