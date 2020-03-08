Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Woman home from Italy is 1st Missouri coronavirus case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri officials say a St. Louis-area woman who recently traveled to Italy is the state's first confirmed coronavirus case. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Saturday that the woman is in her 20s and is at home with her parents. He said she was returning home from Italy when she showed coronavirus symptoms. She was tested at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, and officials said it made sure that she was kept away from other patients. Page said the woman and her parents have assured officials that they have not left their home other than to go to the hospital.
Missouri lawmakers consider guidelines for delivery robots
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are considering new guidelines to regulate delivery robots that may soon be roaming St. Louis and other communities in the state. The proposed law is aimed at allowing the small, cooler-sized delivery units to navigate successfully between pedestrians and motorists without any intervention. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the robots must be capable of navigating on sidewalks and roads as long as they do not interfere with people or motor vehicles. Rep. Travis Fitzwater is sponsoring the legislation. He plans to limit the robots' weight to 200 pounds and their speed to a maximum of 10 mph.
Sanders, Biden up attacks as head-to-head race takes shape
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Democratic presidential primary is down to two major candidates, and it shows. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are spending their first weekend as their party's last top White House contenders sharpening their attacks against one another. Each is trying to demonstrate that he's the best choice before six more states vote on Tuesday. It reflects the new contours of a race that once featured more than 20 Democrats. This state of play could endure for months as Biden and Sanders wage a protracted battle for the right to face President Donald Trump in November.
Man gets 2 life terms for raping, killing Missouri woman
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A man convicted earlier this year for the 2012 rape and beating death of a suburban St. Louis woman has been sentenced to two life terms in prison. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Kavion Thomas was sentenced Friday for the death of 61-year-old Patti Ann Harvill. Her body was found in a hallway of her Berkeley home by her sister on April 25, 2012. A jury found Thomas guilty in January of second-degree murder and rape. Thomas had been serving a prison term for manslaughter in Kentucky when he was charged in 2017 in Harvill’s death. Prosecutors said Thomas' DNA was found on her body and in the home.
Washington University plans new neuroscience facility
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington University has announced plans for a $616 million, 11-story building to house the university’s research on the human brain and nervous system. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 609,000-square-foot facility will be among the nation’s largest neuroscience research buildings. University officials announced the plans Friday, saying the project will bring together more than 100 research teams focused on the brain and nervous system. More than 900 researchers and staff members from the School of Medicine’s neurology, neuroscience, neurosurgery, psychiatry and anesthesiology departments are expected to move into the building by late 2023. The university plans to finance most of the yet-to-be-named building through taxable bonds.
Daylight-saving time to see clocks set 1-hour ahead
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It's time to spring forward again, as the country makes the switch to daylight saving time. Like those in almost all other states, residents in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri will trade an hour of sleep starting Sunday morning for an extra hour of sunlight in the evening. The government expanded daylight saving time in 2007 in an effort to save energy. It now begins on the second Sunday in March and continues until the first Sunday in November. The official change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, local time, although people often change their clocks before going to bed Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends Nov. 1.
Missouri expects to reflect Democratic mood in Tuesday vote
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is taking its turn in the presidential race spotlight head of the state's Tuesday primary, with visits from former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders over the next three days. Voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick the Democrat they want to see face off against President Donald Trump. Biden is holding events Saturday in Kansas City and St. Louis, and Sanders will be in St. Louis on Monday. Local election officials are projecting 40% of Missouri’s registered voters will cast ballots for the Republican, Democratic, Green, Constitution or Libertarian parties.
