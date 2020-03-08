Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas confirms 1st coronavirus case, Kansas City-area woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials confirmed Saturday that a Kansas City-area woman who recently traveled to the Northeast is the first case of coronavirus in Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly and health officials said the woman is isolating herself at home after seeing her doctor over the common coronavirus symptoms of a cough, slight fever and shortness of breath. She lives in Johnson County, the state's most populous county. Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said she is “doing well.” The Kansas announcement came as Florida reported two coronavirus deaths and the U.S. death toll reached 19. The U.S. has had 400 cases.
Kansas GOP leader's Medicaid expansion move roils Statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Senate leader is drawing criticism from some fellow Republicans for working with the state's Democratic governor to win support of a Medicaid expansion plan. Just last year, Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning was blocking a different Medicaid expansion plan. His shift shows how efforts to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act can get bipartisan support even in the last red states to consider them. Denning also faces a tough reelection bid in his suburban Kansas City district. It's among many suburban areas where President Donald Trump has lost support, scrambling local political calculations.
Construction on Lawrence police headquarters hits midpoint
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Officials say construction of a new $19.5 million police headquarters in Lawrence is now halfway complete. The Lawrence Journal-World reporte that officials celebrated the halfway mark Friday as the final piece of the structure’s steel framing was placed. City staff, police and city signed the steel beam, and topped it with American flag and a small evergreen tree, intended to bring good fortune, during Friday’s ceremony. The new headquarters is expected to house about 90% of sworn police staff and include spaces for investigations, administration and the crime lab.
Daylight-saving time to see clocks set 1-hour ahead
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It's time to spring forward again, as the country makes the switch to daylight saving time. Like those in almost all other states, residents in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri will trade an hour of sleep starting Sunday morning for an extra hour of sunlight in the evening. The government expanded daylight saving time in 2007 in an effort to save energy. It now begins on the second Sunday in March and continues until the first Sunday in November. The official change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, local time, although people often change their clocks before going to bed Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends Nov. 1.
FEC reviews father's funds funneled to Kansas Rep. Watkins
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Federal Election Commission is examining now-refunded campaign contributions that Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins’ father funneled through the freshman Republican congressman’s sisters and others during the 2018 campaign. The Kansas City Star reports that Topeka physician Steven Watkins Sr. confirmed Friday that the FEC is looking into thousands of dollars he steered into his son’s campaign through other donors, including his daughters and a homebuilder. The congressman has been under investigation by local officials over whether he violated state election laws for previously listing a UPS Inc. store as his residence. He's facing a GOP primary challenge from State Treasurer Jake LaTurner.
Ex-school resource officer pleads no contest to sex crimes
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City, Kansas, school resource officer will be sentenced in May for committing sex crimes against children. Michael Eugene English Sr. pleaded no contest Monday to three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with children between the ages of 14 and 16. The Kansas City Star reports English was a school system security guard before joining the Kansas City, Kansas, School District's independent police unit in 2015. Authorities say the crimes began in January 2018. An investigation began in March of that year when a parent notified police. English faces a maximum of just over 14 years in prison. He will be sentenced May 8.
Kansas investigating massage therapist for female athletes
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas officials say a man recently charged with a child sex crime had provided massage services to some women's athletic teams since 2015. The therapist, 48-year-old Shawn O'Brien, was an independent contractor who operated Medissage in Lawrence. O'Brien was charged recently with aggravated indecent liberties with a child after a girl accused him of touching her sexually seven or eight years ago under the guise of a “massage.” Chancellor Doug Girard and Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a statement Thursday they were “deeply troubled” by an internal inquiry into the situation. They say the school is providing support to student-athletes, parents and staff.
Kansas prison dental instructor sentenced to 32 months
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas prison dental instructor convicted of molesting a female inmate has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Thomas Co also will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years. Prosecutors had said Co molested six female inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility between 2011 and 2018 while teaching them how to make dentures, but a jury convicted him on only one count. The conviction involved a woman whose complaints in January 2017 prompted an internal investigation that concluded Co should be fired.