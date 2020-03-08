Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead No. 11 Creighton to a share of the Big East regular-season title with a 77-60 victory over No. 8 Seton Hall. The Bluejays claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. Creighton has won 11 of its last 13 games and because it swept the season series against the Pirates will be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament in New York next week. Myles Powell and Quincy McKnight scored 15 apiece for the Pirates.