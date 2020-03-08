First Alert: Warmer but windy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today will be warmer but windier.
A strong high pressure area pushes off to the east.
Patchy high clouds will move through, but overall it should be a mostly sunny day.
Highs look to be mainly in the mid to upper 60s, there will be a bit of a wind chill factor.
As we go through the overnight, clouds will quickly move in, with the southerly winds, it will bea bit milder overnight.
Monday there will be rainfall that will push in from west to east during the day.
Rain, wind and maybe a bit of thunder will be likely Monday afternoon into Monday night.
The upcoming work week will feature a strong west to east flow aloft, making for a tricky and rather active forecast.
It looks like a brief break in the rain on Tuesday before another wet system moves through on Wednesday.
There may be some thunder but currently the severe weather threat is looking quite low.
Drier conditions are indicated Thursday and Friday.
