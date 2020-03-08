First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Warmer but windier weather is on the menu for today as a strong high pressure area pushes off to the east. Patchy high clouds will move through but overall it should be a mostly sunny day. Highs look to be mainly in the mid to upper 60s, but again there will be a bit of a wind chill factor due to strong and gusty southerly winds. As we go through the overnight clouds will quickly move in, which together with the southerly winds will keep it a bit milder overnight. But the main story for Monday will be an extensive area of rainfall that will push in from west to east during the day. Rain, wind and maybe a bit of thunder will be likely Monday afternoon into Monday night.